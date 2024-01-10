MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A resolution which would prohibit the use of taxpayer funded services for migrants sent into McLean County from another state will be introduced and voted on at Thursday’s county board meeting.

District 10 representative Chuck Erickson is the one proposing the resolution, and amid pushback, he is standing firm that he is looking out for taxpayers in the county.

“I’ve always prided myself on being an advocate for the taxpayer, and in this whole discussion no one is talking about the interests of the taxpayer. They’re talking about the interests of every other group, what about the interests of the taxpayer? They have an interest in this and how their taxpaying dollars are being spent,” Erickson said.

The resolution has faced opposition from several groups, including Not in our Town Bloomington-Normal. The group has existed for 28 years and has held discussions and rallies to try and “build human understanding” and to make sure all McLean County citizens feel heard.

Co-chair Mike Matejka denounced the resolution, and said it is nothing more than “political opportunism” from Erickson.

“There are migrants that come through this community but they’re not being bused here by a large number. So, it seems like this is more an effort to do some political positioning rather than it is being based on any immediate need in the community,” he said.

Erickson contends that the resolution isn’t anti-immigration, but that the crisis is costing a lot of money and that he is simply managing county dollars efficiently. He added that a solution is needed, and his preference is sending the migrants back to their places of origin.

He emphasized that this is a current issue, and that it’s coincidental that he is running for state representative in the 88th district while this resolution is being proposed.

Matejka said that there haven’t been large numbers of migrants being transported to McLean County. However, if that were to change, he said those migrants should be treated with compassion.

“We want to ensure that this community stands by its history of being a place where human beings are treated with respect and dignity. We don’t victimize and label people because of their status,” Matejka said.

He said that the NAACP, Immigration Project, and League of Women Voters have also voiced opposition to the resolution. The county board meeting will be held Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m.