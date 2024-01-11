BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An abundance of McLean County residents and groups spoke out against the migrant resolution at the McLean County Board meeting Thursday evening.

The residents and groups spoke for over two hours about their opposition to the resolution to the county board. There were a few people who encouraged the board to vote yes.

The county board voted against 13 to 7 the resolution led by board member Chuck Erickson.

One of the members against the resolution was member Corey T.J. Beirne who began the discussion reflecting on the comments of the residents.

“By my informal count, I showed a roughly seven to one against in comment towards this resolution,” Beirne said. “Six people spoke in personal experience with immigration, six people cited historical examples, seven people cited economic examples, five people cited religious justifications, ten people suggested moral justifications, four for legal, and four for politics.

“This is not a good resolution,” he continued. “This is not a good deal for the taxpayers, this is not good for our county. There is nothing good about this. I will be voting no.”

If the resolution was passed, it would have prohibited the use of taxpayer-funded services for migrants into McLean County from another state.