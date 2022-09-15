MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A familiar face is filling the void for McLean County’s top prosecuting position.

Thursday night, McLean County board members voted unanimously to appoint Erika Reynolds as the county’s new State’s Attorney.

Chairman John McIntyre selected Reynolds for the appointment over Aaron Hornsby, a 27-year veteran of the McLean County State’s Attorney office and Erik Gibson, a prosecutor in Woodford County.

Reynolds will serve the rest of Don Knapp’s term which is about two years.

Knapp resigned from the position after being elected as a circuit judge in the 11th judicial circuit this past June.

Reynolds is no stranger to the county, as she previously served as Assistant State’s Attorney and oversaw the office’s crimes against children division.

According to documents for the county board’s executive committee, Reynolds is a resident of Heyworth.