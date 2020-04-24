McLean County businesses reeling from shutdown, resources are available to help

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order is impacting many revenues in local economies.

McLean County businesses are learning to adjust to the new rules. Non-essential businesses such as retail stores are not allowed to open until May 1, and only for pickup or delivery.

However, through all of this, restaurants have been able to offer delivery or take-out options.

Patrick Hoban, CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council says the effects of such an order vary by business.

“Retail is hurting and restaurants are hurting too if they don’t have take out options or do delivery. I think the fast casuals, even hardware stores are up right now, so it really depends on the industry of the business,” said Hoban.

He said no businesses in McLean County are expected to shut down permanently due to the virus. For more information, visit https://www.bnprepared.org/.