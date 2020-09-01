McLean County Health Department cautions residents about new COVID-19 contact tracer scam

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County saw COVID-19 cases have been falling since Saturday as Tuesday’s update reports 71 new cases, but a new contact-tracing is going around that has the health department concerned.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said the new phone scam, where callers are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers try to pry credit card or bank account information from unsuspecting victims, has been active in the area.

McKnight reminded residents that there are distinctions between the scam callers and those with the McLean County Health Department.

“There are multiple contact tracers working at the McLean County Health Department, and there is not just one phone number they will be calling from,” McKnight said.

“We continue to caution individuals about answering phone calls from numbers they do not recognize. If you do not answer the call from the McLean County Health Department tracers, we will always leave a message just letting you know that public health is trying to get in touch with you, and it would be very helpful for us if you would call that number right back. Contact tracers are often working seven days a week, so don’t be alarmed if you get a call on a weekend.”

McKnight continued saying contact tracers will never ask you for your social security number, bank information, or immigration status. She said they are only concerned with what’s relevant for identifying who might have potentially been exposed to the virus.

“They may confirm your name and date of birth and email address. They will ask about your occupation and for the names and contact information of friends or individuals that you’ve been in close contact with. The reason for this is they want to be able to make sure people understand when they’ve had exposure to COVID-19,” McKnight said.

The update puts the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 1,838 with 16 deaths.

803 people are self-isolating at home while three people are hospitalized, with 1 of those currently in intensive care. 1,016 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 46,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity continues to increase and is at 10.7% through Monday.

