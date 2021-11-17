McLean County Chamber of Commerce host annual Nonprofit Showcase

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday, The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual “Nonprofit Showcase” at the Bloomington DoubleTree Hotel.

The event allowed members of the community to connect with any of 40 local nonprofits to hear what they do within the community, and even sign up to get involved themselves.

Michael Brown, with Ecology Action Center in Normal, said having 40 nonprofits in attendance provided many opportunities for members of the community to find outlets they are interested in getting involved with, either by donation or volunteer work.

Leaders with the chamber of commerce said highlighting the many nonprofits in McLean County is important.

“Nonprofits are a huge part of our community, they are the ones who put in a ton of time and effort, and who make amazing things happen for people who really need it. So we wanna make sure we can showcase them in a light that gets them the exposure that they need,” said Chamber Event Services Manager Jessica Kemp.

Brown also said the event was a good way for nonprofits to connect with each other.