McLean County Chamber of Commerce to host job fair this week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair this week.

The event will be Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m . in the former Bergner’s parking lot at Eastland Mall (1615 E. Empire St. in Bloomington).

More than 50 local employers are looking to immediately hire for 1,200+ openings. Applicants are encouraged to dress for success, bring their official identification and several copies of their resume.

Those without a resume are asked to visit www.mcleancochamber.org to fill out a standard application instead. Many employers will be prepared to interview and make a job offer on the spot. Applicants will also have the opportunity to take a free headshot.

The employers participating in the job fair will include: