McLean County Chamber of Commerce to host job fair this week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair this week.

The event will be Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m . in the former Bergner’s parking lot at Eastland Mall (1615 E. Empire St. in Bloomington).

More than 50 local employers are looking to immediately hire for 1,200+ openings. Applicants are encouraged to dress for success, bring their official identification and several copies of their resume.

Those without a resume are asked to visit www.mcleancochamber.org to fill out a standard application instead. Many employers will be prepared to interview and make a job offer on the spot. Applicants will also have the opportunity to take a free headshot.

The employers participating in the job fair will include:

  • 309 AutoworX
  • Afni
  • Ancho & Agave
  • Ashley Furniture HomeStore
  • The Baby Fold
  • BEER NUTS
  • Biaggi’s
  • Bloomington-Normal YMCA
  • Brandt Industries
  • Bridgestone
  • Carle BroMenn Medical Center
  • Chestnut Health Systems
  • Cintas Corporation
  • City of Bloomington
  • Comfort Suites of Normal
  • Connect Transit
  • COUNTRY Financial – McLean County Agency
  • Courtyard by Marriott Bloomington/Normal
  • Creative Sites Media
  • DoubleTree by Hilton
  • Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group
  • Evergreen Place of Normal
  • Evergreen Village
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Four Seasons Health Club
  • Gailey Eye Clinic
  • Heritage Health
  • Holiday Inn Hotel at the Airport
  • Illinois State University
  • Jack Lewis Jewelers
  • Keplr Vision
  • Lil Beaver Brewery
  • Little Jewels Learning Center
  • Manpower
  • Marcfirst
  • Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
  • McDonald’s restaurants
  • McLean County Government
  • McLean County Unit 5
  • Pantagraph Media
  • Parke Regency Hotel
  • PeopleLink Staffing
  • PRIDESTAFF
  • Regional Office of Education #17
  • RobDob’s Restaurant & Bar
  • STL Staffing
  • Synergy HomeCare
  • Synergy Flight Center
  • TENTAC Enterprises
  • The Villas of Hollybrook
  • Town of Normal
  • Vostermans Ventilation
  • Westminster Village
  • Wilber & Associates
  • Young America Realty

