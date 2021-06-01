McLean County Chamber of Commerce to host job fair this week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair this week.
The event will be Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m . in the former Bergner’s parking lot at Eastland Mall (1615 E. Empire St. in Bloomington).
More than 50 local employers are looking to immediately hire for 1,200+ openings. Applicants are encouraged to dress for success, bring their official identification and several copies of their resume.
Those without a resume are asked to visit www.mcleancochamber.org to fill out a standard application instead. Many employers will be prepared to interview and make a job offer on the spot. Applicants will also have the opportunity to take a free headshot.
The employers participating in the job fair will include:
- 309 AutoworX
- Afni
- Ancho & Agave
- Ashley Furniture HomeStore
- The Baby Fold
- BEER NUTS
- Biaggi’s
- Bloomington-Normal YMCA
- Brandt Industries
- Bridgestone
- Carle BroMenn Medical Center
- Chestnut Health Systems
- Cintas Corporation
- City of Bloomington
- Comfort Suites of Normal
- Connect Transit
- COUNTRY Financial – McLean County Agency
- Courtyard by Marriott Bloomington/Normal
- Creative Sites Media
- DoubleTree by Hilton
- Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group
- Evergreen Place of Normal
- Evergreen Village
- Express Employment Professionals
- Four Seasons Health Club
- Gailey Eye Clinic
- Heritage Health
- Holiday Inn Hotel at the Airport
- Illinois State University
- Jack Lewis Jewelers
- Keplr Vision
- Lil Beaver Brewery
- Little Jewels Learning Center
- Manpower
- Marcfirst
- Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
- McDonald’s restaurants
- McLean County Government
- McLean County Unit 5
- Pantagraph Media
- Parke Regency Hotel
- PeopleLink Staffing
- PRIDESTAFF
- Regional Office of Education #17
- RobDob’s Restaurant & Bar
- STL Staffing
- Synergy HomeCare
- Synergy Flight Center
- TENTAC Enterprises
- The Villas of Hollybrook
- Town of Normal
- Vostermans Ventilation
- Westminster Village
- Wilber & Associates
- Young America Realty