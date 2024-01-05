BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- The McLean County Clerk, Kathy Michael, held a press conference on Jan. 5th to address concerns about election security and emergency evacuation plans of the McLean County Government Building.

Early elections start on February 8, and Michael brought concerns to the McLean County Financial Committee that were provided by the Statewide Terrorism and Intellect Act (STIC), about what happens around the world, country, and in some surrounding areas. Michael would not indulge information on those concerns.

Michael also brought forth concerns about security at the Eastland Mall due to a break-in that occurred last year. Michael presented a request for $25,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to ensure better election security. The request received one motion, but not a second, failing the request.

“I was not expecting that… I don’t expect to get everything I want, none of us folks do, but we expect some conversation about it. I got no conversation about this either and that’s why we were stunned and there was no reason given by the members which was unusual for me to witness.” said the Clerk.

The County Clerk stated that there will be extra police presence at the voting booths in the Eastland Mall during voting hours. They will also be carefully setting up security cameras to ensure the safety of the booths after voting hours.

The Clerk also stated that she has been requesting Emergency Action Plans from the Administration of the McLean County Government Building, and did not receive a response until minutes prior to the press conference. “This I just got from administration is insulting… got it fifteen minutes before the press conference,” said Michael.

WMBD asked Kathy Michael for further information on what election security she would like to implement, to which she would not comment. When WMBD reached out to the McLean County Financial Committee, we received no response.