McLean County clinics seeing popularity for COVID shot in 5-11 year olds

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Appointments are being taken at various clinics in hopes of getting 5 -11-year-olds vaccinated.

This weekend, OSF is holding a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its pediatrics office in Bloomington. The clinic was open for signups last Friday and was filled this morning.

Amanda Lempke, the office manager at OSF Pediatrics in Bloomington, said Tuesday morning all 80 spots were filled. She said people have been calling about the shot since its approval last week.

“In our initial forecast was around 80 patients to get scheduled; that opened this past Friday, the schedule was built and I came in today actually and we had 81 so we did opt to open more slots and we are already in the 90s right now. we’re going open as many as 200 slots for the community,” Lempke said.

She said they hope to have all 200 appointments filled by Saturday and said children will be kept 15-30 minutes after the shot for supervision of any side effects.