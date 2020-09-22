McLean County colleges, universities start voting competition

BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A voting competition was announced Tuesday between McLean County colleges and universities.

Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Heartland Community College started a challenge to see which institution can get the most students registered to vote.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said registering to vote early can shorten your wait time when you eventually vote.

“This is gonna be some competition,” Michael said. “We don’t like long lines, and neither do you, so getting registered to vote when you can really helps that.”

The competition goes through Oct. 18. Whichever institution gets the most students registered will become the voter registration champion.

“Oct. 18, which is the last day someone can register to vote online in Illinois, each campus will be actively registering students to vote. The total number of students registered on campus during that time frame will be announced on Oct. 20,” said Director of Community Engagement at Illinois State University Katy Strzepek.

“At Illinois Wesleyan, one of our core mission values is preparing Titans for life-long Democratic global citizenship,” said Bevin Choban, Action Research Center Coordinator at Illinois Wesleyan University.

“Heartland Community College is committed to empowering our students to live as engaged citizens and recognize their responsibility to the economic, social, environmental, educational, and political well-being of their communities,” said Director of Student Engagement at Heartland Community College Skyler Guimond.

“Millenials are the largest group in America right now, which means if they vote, they will have the biggest impact and loudest voices in the 2020 election,” Guimond said.

Michael said this year, due to the pandemic, everyone at voting polls is required to be six feet apart.

Executive Director of the Bloomington Election Commission Tim Mitchell said he encourages people to register in their home communities.

“One thing to note, at all polls in Illinois, there’s one thing called grace period registration where you can go to register on election day,” Mitchell said.

