McLean County confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases, brings total to 7

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to seven.

The new cases include a female in her 70s, a male in his 50s, and a male in his 20s. The female patient is currently hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, while the others are recovering at home in isolation.

The 50-year-old male does have a history with international travel, but it is not confirmed if the others had a history of travel or exposure.

Health leaders said the female patient has underlying health conditions

Friday, the area had four COVID-19 cases. The McLean County Health Department said during a press briefing it was a man his 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s. As of Friday, two of the patients were hospitalized and one in ICU.

McLean County announced it’s first positive COVID-19 case Thursday. The individual was a male in his 70s with no history of travel or exposure.