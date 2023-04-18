MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder identified the victim of a deadly crash that occurred Monday.

According to a coroner’s office’s press release, 28-year-old Nathan A. Walloch of Camby, Ind., suffered multiple blunt-force injuries due to the crash.

Toxicology is still pending at this time.

The crash occurred on U.S. Route 136 at McLean County 150 East Road on Monday, in Mount Hope Township in the county’s southwestern corner.

The crash remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.