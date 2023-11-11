NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has released the identification of the man who died in a two-vehicle fatal crash Friday morning.

Donald Adeyi, 36, of Powder Springs, Ga, died from multiple blunt injuries in a collision with a sport utility vehicle, according to Yoder’s preliminary autopsy opinion. A toxicology test is pending.

Troopers responded to the crash on Rivian Motorway at Electric Drive at approximately 6:44 a.m., Illinois State Police said. They also said the vehicle lost control and rolled over into the right ditch, and Adeyi was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by both the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.