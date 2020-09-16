McLean County Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released details about the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday evening.

Yoder said 47-year-old Tonya S. Rohrs of Normal was the passenger on the motorcycle when it lost control and crashed. She said Rohrs died after sustaining head injuries. Rohrs was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday night.

The incident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected