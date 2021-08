MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Aug. 11, every person entering the McLean County Courthouse, located in Bloomington, must wear a face mask or facial covering.

The administrative order comes after consultation with various justice partners and health department authorities.

The entire 11th Judicial Circuit will continue to take precautionary measures to prevent and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The mandate requiring facial coverings can be found at this link.