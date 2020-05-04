McLean County COVID-19 cases climb over 100

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean county now the 22nd county in Illinois to hit over 100 cases.

Three new patients today tipping the county over the mark.

Health Officials say two are in the hospital and twelve people are isolating at home. So far 85 people have beat the virus.

Health Officials say the increase in positive cases could be tied to the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds which now allows people to be tested even without symptoms.

200 people got tested there this weekend, the highest number yet.