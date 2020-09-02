McLean County COVID-19 cases double overnight, hospitalizations increase

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, putting the county just under 2,000 cases in total.

The update puts the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 1,996 with 16 deaths.

828 people are self-isolating at home while nine people are hospitalized, with 3 of those people currently in intensive care. 1,143 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 48,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity continues to increase and is at 10.1% through Tuesday.

McLean County has seen over 750 new confirmed cases of COVID in the last seven days.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, often behind new infections by about a week. As the county sees an increase in hospitalizations, she said it is important to remember that even young people who are healthy can have complications from the virus, and some may even need to be hospitalized.

She said people can look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

This list does not contain all possible symptoms.

