McLean County dentist can now provide COVID-19 vaccines

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In McLean County, residents are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine from a local dentist.

On March 9, the McLean County Dental Society (MCDS) provided 33 members of the group with special training to prepare dentists for their new role in ending the pandemic.

The MCDS Executive Committee appointed Dr. Kirk Noraian as Chair of the MCDS COVID-19 Vaccination Committee. Noraian coordinated vaccination efforts for dentists and their teams in the county under Phase 1A provider vaccinations.

“Pulling together has been incredibly important during this pandemic. MCDS wishes to thank MCHD Emergency Services Coordinator, David Hopper, Health Department Administrator, Jessica McKnight, and Support Specialist, Jeffrey Paternoster for helping dental front-line workers get vaccinated. Also, when PPE was in short supply, MCDS wishes to thank Cathy Beck of our local FEMA affiliate for helping get needed scarce supplies to get dental offices reopened,” Noraian said.

With special training developed by the Illinois State Dental Society (ISDS), dentists in the area will be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Updated state guidelines from early February provided dentists with the opportunity to administer COVID-19 vaccines at mass vaccination sites.

Once they complete the vaccine protocols themselves, participating dentists will be required to go through special training, have a current certificate in CPR, and meet local record-keeping and reporting requirements in the jurisdiction where they administer the vaccine.

Noraian said across the county, dentists implemented recommendations from the CDC, ADA, and IDPH for more safety in dental offices. MCDS encouraged patients to see their dentists and keep their oral health in check to further reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.