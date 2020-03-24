McLean County dentists sharing supplies with hospitals

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After reducing their practices to emergency care only dentists in McLean County are working to make sure all patients get the treatment they need.

The new plan aims to keep people with dental pain out of hospital emergency rooms, referring them to the McLean County Health Department instead.

The Dental Society is also sharing needed protective equipment with local hospitals, that are having shortages in masks and gloves.

Leaders hope this will help preserve protective equipment for doctors and patients that need it.

“I realized there was a need in our community for us to come together to conserve resources. The goal for us is to treat our patients in our practices away from emergency rooms,” said Vice President of the Illinois State Dental Society, Stacey Van Scoyoc.

Leaders say all in-person dental treatment is halted until further notice.