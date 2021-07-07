McLean County EMA bringing in outside help for damage assessment

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Emergency Management personnel are going outside the area in order to get assistance assessing flood damage.

Acting director of the McLean County EMA Cathy Beck said calls to action for volunteers in the area have yielded little to no help.

Beck said a group of 60-70 people are coming from outside the area in order to pitch in and get the storm damage assessment done in time for the state.

McLean County Board members voted Tuesday night to extend the deadline for another week.

Beck said with this many people on the ground, assessments will move by much more quickly and is thankful for the mutual aid.

“Team Rubicon people are mostly coming from Illinois, some from Chicago, southern Illinois. The Labor Disaster response team has people from Illinois, Iowa, Indiana all coming from different states to come help us,” Beck said.

Beck said they still need volunteers, but not as many as the previous days.

She said if someone knocks on doors in a McLean County EMA vest, it’s legit and citizens should take time to answer their questions.