McLean County expected to get vaccines next week, Carle-BroMenn ready to receive

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 vaccinations are rolling out across the state of Illinois and soon McLean County will have its first doses as well.

This past week, the state received its first doses of the vaccine and shipped it to the 50 counties in the state with the highest death rates. According to IDPH, McLean County was not one of them in the first round.

IDPH said McLean County hospitals should receive their initial doses sometime next week, as well as the other counties who missed the cut.

Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital, said it’s an exciting development in ending the pandemic.

“This signals a great step forward and really as we see it, it’s the beginning of the end of the pandemic, even though we know it’s going to take several months for everybody to get vaccinated,” Kannaday said.

Kannaday said one of the network’s hospitals in Champaign County received vaccines this week, and said staff has said they’d get it when available in Normal.

“The majority of the individuals are absolutely indicating their willingness to get the vaccine,” Kannaday said. “We’ve had several of our colleagues at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana who started getting the vaccine this week with little to no side effects.”

Nurses and other frontline medical workers are first in line for the vaccine. Kannaday said it could be several months until it is readily available for the general public.

Kannaday said the best way to prevent the spread right now is wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a face covering.