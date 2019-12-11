McLean County experiencing 9-1-1 outages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The McLean County County 9-1-1 service has been disrupted throughout the county and is currently unavailable.

Those who need emergency services are encouraged to:

  • Call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies
  • Call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center

The county’s Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB) first reported the outage at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday. The ETSB works with the Metcom Dispatch Center and the City of Bloomington Dispatch Center to ensure all emergency services are provided for McLean County residents.

** PUBLIC ALERT **911 service in McLean County is disrupted for all of McLean County and is currently unavailable. If…

Posted by City of Bloomington – Police on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story