McLean County experiencing 9-1-1 outages

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The McLean County County 9-1-1 service has been disrupted throughout the county and is currently unavailable.
Those who need emergency services are encouraged to:
- Call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies
- Call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center
The county’s Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB) first reported the outage at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday. The ETSB works with the Metcom Dispatch Center and the City of Bloomington Dispatch Center to ensure all emergency services are provided for McLean County residents.
