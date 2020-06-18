McLean County Fair canceled for COVID-19 concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The 2020 McLean County Fair (MCF) has been canceled due to the ongoing concerns for public health during the Coronavirus pandemic.

MCF President Mark Hines said the decision was a difficult one to make.

“Ultimately our concern for public health and challenges in adhering to social distancing protocols proved to be the deciding factor,” Hines said in a statement. “The financial ramifications of hosting a reduced-capacity Fair would be too harmful and we want to protect the ability of the McLean County Fair to continue for future generations.”

“We understand how disappointing this is to our regular attendees. County fairs are time-honored traditions throughout the nation. Multiple generations of families spend their summer with us every year. Youth work hard year-round to prepare their projects and livestock for the fair. For some, the fair is a place to catch up with people they see once a year. For others it is a place to watch a livestock show, walk through the thousands of 4-H projects, compete in the demolition derby, enjoy a concert, sample the food, and much more.”

The fair was originally scheduled for August 5-9. The fair is still planning their HogWild 5k for August 2 as well as a limited Jr. Livestock Show.

