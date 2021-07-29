McLean County fairgrounds testing site to remain open

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus lab announced Thursday, that the McLean County fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site will remain open due to an increase in the county’s positivity rate.

According to a press release from Reditus lab, the testing site at the fairgrounds was scheduled to close on July 31, but the Illinois Department of Public Health decided to keep community-based testing sites open due to increasing positivity rates and concerns over the Delta variant.

Reditus Laboratories has operated the testing site since May 2020.

CEO of Reditus Laboratories Dr. Aaron Rossi said while testing will continue, they are considering a location change.

“We are, however, evaluating a potential location change in McLean County due to cost and disruption of our processes as more events are taking place at the fairgrounds,” Rossi said. “We will certainly make the public aware of any location change.”

According to Rossi, during the fairground’s busiest time in fall 2020, nearly 1,300 people were tested per day. During the past two months, the site averaged about 30 people tested per day.

Testing is available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.