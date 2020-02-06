McLean County Finance Committee votes yes on cannabis tax; County board will vote to finalize it later this month

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WYZZ) — Those living in McLean County may soon have to pay a little extra when buying marijuanna. The county’s Finance Committee met Wednesday night to vote on placing a sales tax on the drug.

A back and forth discussion ended with leaders voting to place a 3% tax on the drug for people in incorporated parts of the county. The item also places a 3.75% tax for people in unicorporated parts.

However, the Finance Committee is just a recommending body, so it will be up to the county board to make it official.

Members of the board will be meeting later this month.

