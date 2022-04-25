MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Several fire crews in McLean County responded to a semi-trailer fire on I-55 near mile marker 153 at 9:21 p.m. Sunday.

According to an Mt. Hope-Funks Grove FPD Facebook post, Dale Township Fire Department and Allin Township Fire Department also responded to the fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, the trailer was fully involved and the fire crews worked together to extinguish the fire.

The trailer was filled with beef brisket, ham, bacon, and possibly a few other items.

No injuries have been reported.

More information is available on Mt. Hope-Funks Grove FPD Facebook page.