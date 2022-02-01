McLean County government offices to close Wednesday due to weather

MCELAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) –All McLean County government buildings, including the McLean County Law and Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm is expected to bring snow overnight to McLean County. Precipitation will begin sometime after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, with accumulations of 9 to 20 inches possible through Thursday in the McLean County area.

Wind gusts of 30-35 mph are also possible during the winter storm, with drifting and blowing snow. As a result, dangerous road conditions and some isolated power outages could occur.

McLean County Emergency Services is monitoring weather conditions and is in communication with the National Weather Service. Residents are urged to be prepared for winter weather and remain indoors and off the roadways, if possible.

Any scheduled McLean County appointments, including court proceedings, will be rescheduled for a later date.