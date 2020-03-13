McLean County has a new service to assist those struggling with mental health

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County now has a new resource to combat those struggling with mental health.

Officials say the McLean County Triage Center will give those a chance to avoid winding up in the emergency room or going to jail. The staff there will help people in crisis get access to services and help.

The function of the center is key in ensuring those are linked to the right care and supports at the moment they need it. It’s located on the first floor of the southwest corner of the McLean County Health Department building at 200 W. Front St. in Bloomington.

“What they need is a compassionate ear to listen, or they need help de-escalating in that moment, or a linkage to resources in the community and that’s part of what we aim to be in this space,” said Trisha Malott, behavioral health coordinating counsel supervisor.

The center does not have a public number; those interested will have to go through the first responders to get in contact. The Triage Center’s longterm plan includes hours of operation 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.