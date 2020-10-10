McLean County Health Department: 0 COVID-19 patients in ICU

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports for the second consecutive day, zero patients in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

According to the reports from the health department, hospitals in McLean County has had patients with COVID-19 in the ICU since September 30. Since Friday, the health department is reporting 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,541. Eight people are treated a hospital and 3,313 are considered recovered from the virus.

There have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected