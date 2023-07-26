BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) sent out a press release notifying that they are asking parents with children from infant to five-years-old to participate in a survey in order to improve children’s health.

The All Our Kids Early Childhood Networks (AOK) is currently looking into the needs of parents and their young children within McLean County. They have a goal of creating an updated plan to meet the needs of those in the area.

In order for those to have their voice heard on the subject, AOK and the MCHD have created an online survey for parents of children from infant to five-years-old or those who are currently pregnant.

These surveys are used to assess child and family outcomes in specific communities in order to get a comprehensive vision for success in early childhood.

The survey is about five minutes long and is available in English and Spanish. Participation is voluntary, anonymous, and confidential as it requires only the survey taker’s county and zip code. The survey will be available from now through the first week of September.

Access the survey here.