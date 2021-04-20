McLean County Health Department hosting virtual vaccine town hall for Hispanic population

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday night, April 20 the McLean County Health Department along with the Western Ave Community Center, are hosting a virtual town hall to answer people’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

This town hall is similar to others in the past, but will be targeted towards Spanish-speaking members of the county.

Hispanic doctors, Dr. Gustavo Galue with O.S.F. and Dr. Liza Yambay with Carle Health will be on the call and answer people’s questions or address concerns they might have in receiving any of the virus shots in Spanish.

The town hall is from 6-7 p.m. and wil take place on Zoom.

Join the Zoom call here.