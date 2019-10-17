McLean County Health Department hosts 3rd annual Behavioral Health Forum

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Leaders in McLean County are trying to educate the community about mental health and what resources are available for them.

The 3rd Annual Behavioral Health Forum was held Thursday in Normal.

Through 27 sessions several speakers helped reduce the stigmas surrounding mental health by letting community members know this is a problem many face in our country.

People were also able to speak to twin cities organizations about what they have to offer, and how they can seek help.

“My hope is that they feel supported and that they feel energized,” said Trisha Malott, Behavioral Health Coordinating Council Supervisor. “Whether that is to help make a change in their own life, or in the life of others. I hope they at least walk away knowing they are in a community that cares.”​​​​​​​

If you want to take a look at resources available to you visit this website.