McLean County Health Department locate first West Nile sample of the year

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department confirmed Thursday that the West Nile virus has been found in McLean County.

The health department conducted the testing and found a mosquito pool positive for West Nile, that was collected in the 61705 zip code west of Bloomington.

There was also a dead bird collected in the 61761 zip code that tested positive.

Health experts recommend limiting your time outdoors between dusk and dawn, wearing protective clothing like long pants and long-sleeved shirts, dumping stagnant water, and applying mosquito repellant.

As of July 29, 18 counties in Illinois have confirmed West Nile Virus activity, with 223 positive mosquito pool samples and two positive bird samples. There have been no positive human cases reported this year.

McLean County residents should also report dead birds to the health department at (309) 888-5482. More information about the virus is available on the McLean County Health Department’s website.