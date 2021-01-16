MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics in McLean County are filling up.
On Saturday, officials at the McLean County Health Department shared on Facebook that COVID-19 vaccine demand is high and appointments are filled for the next two weeks.
They say the vaccination process will take several months, but say everyone who wants a vaccine will eventually be able to get one.
Leaders also say depending on vaccine supply, the goal is to host two clinics every week. The post says they’re working to establish vaccine clinics across the community and say people will eventually be able to call to schedule appointments at new clinics.
Latest Headlines
- McLean County Health Department officials say COVID-19 vaccine clinics are booked for the next two weeks
- Biden introduces key members of science team, including pioneering geneticist Eric Lander
- The 45th Annual MLK Awards celebrated community leaders virtually
- President-elect Biden announces picks for science team as security tightens ahead of inauguration
- Local civil rights activists celebrate the possible end of cash bail, calling it racist and classist