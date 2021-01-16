McLean County Health Department officials say COVID-19 vaccine clinics are booked for the next two weeks

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics in McLean County are filling up.

On Saturday, officials at the McLean County Health Department shared on Facebook that COVID-19 vaccine demand is high and appointments are filled for the next two weeks.

They say the vaccination process will take several months, but say everyone who wants a vaccine will eventually be able to get one.

Leaders also say depending on vaccine supply, the goal is to host two clinics every week. The post says they’re working to establish vaccine clinics across the community and say people will eventually be able to call to schedule appointments at new clinics.