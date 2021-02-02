McLean County Health Department receives bonus shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in the 1A and 1B vaccination group in McLean County will have the chance to get the first dose this week.

On Monday, the McLean County Health Department received confirmation that additional doses would be available to them, and were scheduled to be delivered to the health department Tuesday.

If you are a McLean County resident who qualifies, you’re encouraged to go to the McLean County Health Department website, or call the MCHD COVID-19 call center at (309) 888-5600 between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. Monday thru Friday to book an appointment.

Clinics are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and there will be an additional clinic on Friday to target people over the age of 65 only.

“The vaccine availability has been a light at the end of a very, very long tunnel,” said MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight. “We’re excited, probably as excited as the residents are as well, to get this vaccine in our county, and just be able to vaccinate more residents.”

McKnight also said the supply does not nearly meet the demand right now, but the health department is thankful for the community being patient.