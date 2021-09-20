McLean County Health Department reports 135 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Sept. 17, bringing the total probable and confirmed case count to 21,617.

On Friday, Sept. 17, there were 52 positive cases reported. Saturday, Sept. 18, 29 cases were reported. Sunday, Sept. 19, reported 54 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 498 people are isolating at home, and 20,839 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 475,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.1% through Sept. 19.

There are 28 McLean County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, but 27 residents are currently being hospitalized at McLean County hospitals. This does not account for all people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use and 87% of total beds in use.

The county is said to be experiencing high community transmission based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (265.86 per 100,000) of COVID-19, as of Sept. 18.

There has been a total of 252 McLean County COVID-19 deaths, however, in a press release, the MCHD said, “It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.”

Approximately 184,151 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, making 53.52% of the McLean County population fully vaccinated, while 54.52% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Upcoming MCHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics include:

Thursday, 9/23 from 10am-3pm at Grossinger Motors Arena

Thursday, 9/30 from 10am-3pm at Grossinger Motors Arena

To pre-register for a vaccine click here, but walk-ins for mass vaccination clinics are welcome.