McLean County Health Department reports 3,104 total COVID-19 cases

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,104.
In the past 12 days, McLean County has seen 504 new cases of COVID-19. Saturday’s update shows 782 people are at home isolating, with two of them in ICU. The Health Department also said 2,296 people are considered recovered.
According to the health department, over 65,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity decreased to 4.6%.
