McLean County Health Department to hold evening and drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department announced plans Wednesday, April 21, for evening vaccine clinic hours, and their first drive-through vaccination clinic, beginning next week, in an effort to increase availability to the public.

April 29th, from 4:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. the health department will hold appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Saturday, May 1st, there will be a drive-through clinic at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

“This vaccine is too important for there to be any kind of barriers… whatever the barrier is, we are trying here at the McLean County Health Department, to overcome every barrier we can possibly think of to make sure that people can get this vaccine,” said MCHD Spokesperson, Marianne Manko.

She said a drive-thru clinic was requested by the public.

“A number of people have asked us because they had mobility issues, and we did take a look at some other drive-through clinics, to see how they were executing things, and it went well, so this is going to be our first try at a drive-through clinic,” said Manko.

Tara Ingham, Executive Director for The Midwest Food Bank in Normal, said they’re grateful to be able to provide their space to be used as a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

“We’ve got a great set up for that, and of course on a monthly basis… daily basis, we’re giving out food and doing drive-through distributions for the food pantry’s that we serve, we can use the same facility for a drive-through vaccination clinic in the same way, and it really works out well from a logistics perspective,” said Ingham.

Those looking to register for an appointment can go to the McLean County Health Department website, or call their COVID call center Monday through Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at (309) 888-5600.