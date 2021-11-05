McLean County Health Department to hold vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The McLean County Health Department has announced two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, specifically for children ages 5 to 11.

This week, the CDC approved the use of a mini-dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for that age range.

The first two clinics will be held at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Tuesday, November 9, from 9 to 11:30 A.M. and the following Tuesday, November 16 from 8:30 to 11:30 A.M.

They’re being offered by appointment only, by calling the McLean County COVID-19 call center at (309) 888-5600.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said at this time, the limited number of clinics and appointments is to help make the experience more welcoming and comfortable for kids.

She added, for families with questions, she encourages you to reach out to medical experts.

“Talk to your pediatrician, and really discuss the vaccine, your hesitancy, and see if this is the right choice for you and your family,” said McKnight.

She said there are plans to add additional clinics for that age range, but nothing set in stone as of now.