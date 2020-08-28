McLean County Health Dept. officials encourage people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ramp up contact tracing

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — For the third day in a row, the McLean County Health Department is reporting a positivity rate greater than eight percent.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 8.6 percent. This metric does not trigger a warning level for the county, but health officials are still on high alert.

Health department leaders said a 7-day-rolling positivity rate greater than eight percent for more than three days as a region would trigger Governor Pritzker’s mitigation plan. These numbers represent the county, which is why McLean County is not included in the list of the 30 counties announced Friday at a warning level.

They said the numbers the county is reporting are a week behind, and now is the time for the community to step up.

On Friday, Normal Mayor Chris Koos announced emergency orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The emergency orders limit gatherings to 10 people and require customers to be seated to be served in bars and restaurants. Violation of these orders means people could face a fine of up to $750.

Health department leaders also said they are ramping up contact tracing, with a total of around 25 tracers. With more than 500 people in the county isolating at home, contact tracing is a huge task.

“That’s a lot, and if each of those have just five to ten close contacts, we’re definitely overwhelmed, as most of our public health partners across the nation are as well,” said Jessica McKnight, an administrator for the McLean County Health Department.

McKnight said many of the cases are stemming from large parties and that the department has no authority to prevent them.

She said preventing the spread of COVID-19 falls partially on individuals and the community.

