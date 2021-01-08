McLean County Health officials report 222 new cases, county on track for lower mitigations

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials in McLean County reported a spike in new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 222 new cases and five additional deaths.

However, at a press conference Friday afternoon, health administrator Jessica McKnight said the county could leave Tier 3 mitigation measures as soon as Friday, Jan 15.

The county, as of Friday, was sitting at an 11.1% seven-day positivity rate, and Region 2; the county’s region, was sitting at around 9.5% as of January 5- well below the 12% threshold.

McKnight said it’s ultimately up to the state and said although there’s promise, people shouldn’t get lazy when it comes to practicing mask wearing and social distancing.

“If we are maintaining these levels that have been set and based on science, we’re going need the community to continue doing all the things even if we do relax those mitigation strategies,” McKnight said.

She added the state bases its logic for reopening off science and said many counties and regions could move back to Tier 2 or Tier 1 mitigations depending on what the state decides.

“The state has been watching our metrics for a while, especially with the holidays that we recently had, (and) keeping a close eye to make sure there aren’t any post-holiday blips or surges,” McKnight said.

She also added she isn’t overly concerned with Friday’s high case count and said she is “more concerned” about positivity rates and weekly case numbers.