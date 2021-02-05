McLean County health officials say “consider staying home” for the Super Bowl

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Before you make big plans for the Super Bowl, local health officials are warning against it.

The McLean County Health Department is asking people to not invite friends over this Sunday.

Instead of large gatherings, they encourage celebrating the big game with only those in your immediate household.

Health officials say McLean County’s COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction and they don’t want Sunday to reverse that.

“We know the other variants are in our state, in our nation, and they are more highly infectious and this is now why we have to double down and not let a celebration be a super spreader event,” said Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator.

The health department says even people that have received the vaccine are encouraged to stay home because it is still possible they could pass the virus to others.