MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Many gathering for Easter this past weekend means possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to the CDC, the BA2 omicron subvariant is the dominant strain of the virus in the US and is 50% more transmissible than the original Omicron variant.

The BA2 variant has been identified here in McLean County and health officials are saying to “test soon and treat early.”

McLean County health officials urge the public to have a COVID-19 testing plan.

“You want to make sure you have an at-home test and if you don’t have any, definitely look into getting a few at-home tests,” said the public affairs coordinator for the McLean County Health Department, Marianne Manko.

At home tests or antigen tests can produce results in about 20 minutes and according to the McLean County Health Department work best when somebody already has symptoms. These can be bought at most pharmacies, stores or ordered from the federal government.

Manko said it’s also a good idea to get an appointment for a PCR test. These are sent to a state lab and take one to two days to get a result and are usually done at a testing site or other facility.

“What a lot of people do is they find out they’re exposed to somebody so they’ll take an at-home test but don’t have symptoms and a lot of times you can get a false negative so it’s a good idea to get a PCR test, that’s going to give you the most accurate results,” Manko said.

Manko said the sooner you know if you’re positive means the sooner you can receive any anti-viral treatments.

“It’s also important too especially if you’re high risk or unvaccinated, part of your plan should include talking to your medical professional ahead of time,” Manko said.

While the BA2 variant is more transmissible, so far it only seems to cause mild illness, especially in patients that have been up-to-date in vaccinations.

“The overall viral effect or the degree of illness in somebody that has immunity seems to be very mild,” said Chief Medical Officer at Carle-Bromenn Medical Center, John Wieland.

The McLean County Health Department offers PCR tests Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Although most testing sites have closed, Manko said you can still find PCR testing in the county and they have it linked on the McLean County Health Department page.