McLean County health officials warn against Delta variant, encourage vaccination

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials in McLean County provided an update Thursday morning on where the county stands in the fight against COVID-19.

The virtual Q&A hosted by Public Health Administrator Jessica McKnight and Public Affairs Coordinator Marianne Manko warned that the Delta variant is active and present in McLean County.

This past week, the health department reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, and the rolling seven-day positivity rate at 2.4%, its highest in nearly two months.

Jessica McKnight said the highly infectious, and more deadly, Delta variant that originated in India is to blame.

McKnight said the vaccines are working, but there’s still some concern about breakthrough cases, people who’ve been vaccinated but test positive. She said vaccines are still the best way of preventing hospitalization, serious symptoms, and death.

“No vaccine is 100% effective at preventing cases of COVID-19, but again effective at what they’re intended to do which is keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people protected,” McKnight said.

McKnight and Manko also said those who are unvaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and outside when they’re not able to socially distance per Phase 5 guidelines of Reopen Illinois.

They encourage unvaccinated residents to do so sooner, rather than later.

To date, 48% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated.