McLean County holding training sessions for election Judges

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — McLean County held a training session for its election judges 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center.

Over 500 election judges are being trained for the primary elections on March 17th. 95 of those election judges will be working at Ilinois State University.

65 will be working at the Bone Student center, and the other 25 will be working at the new polling place in Watterson Tower.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said she and the ISU Election Team hope to add two more polling locations, and is ready to present those additional figures in the 2020 budget to the County Board for review.

The next training session will be held at 5 p.m. Monday.