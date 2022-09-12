BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Executive Committee is interviewing candidates for its state’s attorney position.

On Monday, Erica Reynolds’s, Aaron Hornsby and Erik Gibson went before the committee. The three candidates had the opportunity to share qualifying background information and answer any questions from the committee.

The state’s attorney vacancy happened after former State’s Attorney Don Knapp became the 11th Circuit Judge.

Following Monday’s meeting, candidates will be interviewed by Chairman John McIntrye. He said the state’s attorney job is important in any county.

“The candidates all know that when they come into positions like that, it’s a very important job for them to be available 24/7 basically to the public. It expands itself when you become their leader even more so.

The executive committee will make its decision at Thursday’s county board meeting.