McLean County is considering placing a sales tax on cannabis

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Now that cannabis is legal in Illinois, counties all over the state are deciding

In additon to municipalities, counties are given the option to place a sales tax of up to 3% on cannabis.

On the Finance Committee’s agenda Wednesday night is an ordinance proposing leaders either implement the entire 3% tax, or none at all.

If approved the county will recieve the money at the end of the year, and leaders will be able to do with it as they please.

Chairman Jim Soeldner says, intially he thought imposing the tax would be benficial for the county, but after researching the topic, he says, there could be cons.

“We are going to have more expenses,” said Soeldner. “So 3% might be the right fit, to give us the most revenue. I know there is a discussion, that if it gets too high, we may steer people from the legal market to the black market.”

The Finance Committee will meet Wednesday night at 4:30 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Government Center.