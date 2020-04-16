McLean County Jail announces inmates are on a 22-hour lockdown

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Inmates in the McLean County jail are being placed on lockdown for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

At this time, there have been no cases inside the jail, but Sheriff Jon Sandage believes this will help keep it that way.

According to Sandage inmates are being placed on a 22-hour lockdown where they are to remain in their cells. The other two hours of the day are open, giving them time for exercise, personal hygiene and if they need to make calls.

“We have had some inmates bring up concerns, but our medical staff is on top of that,” said Sandage. “This is a precautionary measure, it helps keep that social distancing aspect. I think the reason we have not had any cases in the jail is because of all the precautionary measures we are taking.”

A number of Twin Cities social justice groups have asked Sandage to release all inmates who aren’t considered an imminent public safety risk, to protect them from the virus. However, Sandage responded by saying “everyone who is in the jail, needs to be in the jail in order to protect the community.”

The jail has also banned visitors from entering the building.