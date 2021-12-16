McLean County jail dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In McLean County, COVID-19 is spreading among inmates and staff after a positive test last week.

According to Sheriff Jon Sandage, 26 inmates and six staff members are currently battling the virus. Sandage said the first positive test was on Dec. 11 when an inmate was tested before being transferred over to custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The sheriff said that inmate and a majority of the others, are currently experiencing no symptoms, and those that have symptoms describe it as “flu-like” complaints.

The sheriff’s office is working with the McLean County Health Department and McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to test the inmates every three days.

Officers and other jail staff are being screened before their shifts and the department is continuing to follow CDC and county health department guidelines.

Sandage said arrangements have been made to have virtual court hearings for inmates unless requested otherwise by a judge.

No changes have been made to onsite video visitation.