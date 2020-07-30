McLean County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An inmate at the McLean County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff John Sandage says the inmate has been awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections for a few months.

Additionally, Sandage says his office has filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections for “failing to take inmates who have been sentenced to their custody” which he says is “creating a health and financial burden on the facility and taxpayers of McLean County.”

Sandage said in a statement that the jail is working with medical staff and the county health department on steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including testing of all staff and inmates.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected